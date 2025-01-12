First Women’s Hockey India League set to begin in Jharkhand: Four teams to participate

Today marks a new era in the history of Indian hockey as the Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) started for the very first time. The inaugural season comes just after the men’s HIL competition got underway after a seven-year hiatus of the Men’s League. The first women’s hockey league has been inaugurated today at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium, Morhabadi.



The four teams to feature in the first season of the women’s Hockey India League competition are Delhi SG Pipers, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Soorma Hockey Club, and Odisha Warriors.



The event will be played till the 26th of this month with a double round-robin format where the top two teams will qualify for the final.



The league stage matches will last for 15 days till January 24 and the final will be played on January 26. In Ranchi, 11 matches will be played while two matches will be played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. The Women’s Hockey India League will be live broadcast on Doordarshan Sports.