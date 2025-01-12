Women 2nd ODI: India beat Ireland by 116 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series

India defeated Ireland by 116 runs in the second match of the three-match Women’s One-Day International series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot today. With this win, India has taken the series with a game to go.

Opting to bat first, India posted a competitive total of 370 runs for the loss of five wickets in their 50 overs, with Jemimah Rodrigues leading the charge, scoring 102 runs. Harleen Deol contributed a valuable 89 runs, anchoring the innings with notable contributions from Smriti Mandhana 73 runs and Pritika Rawal 67 runs.

In response, Ireland made only 254 runs in the stipulated 50 overs losing seven wickets. Coulter Reilly top scored 80 runs for the team. Jemimah Rodrigues was declared player of the match.

The third match of the series will be played on the 15th of this month.

