Women’s hockey India league kicks off with Delhi SG Pipers vs Odisha Warriors in Ranchi

Jan 12, 2025
AMN

In the Women’s Hockey India League, Delhi SG Pipers will be up against Odisha Warriors in the tournament opener in Ranchi, this evening. The Match is scheduled to begin at 8:40 pm.

The first edition of the Women’s Hockey India League will feature four teams: Delhi SG Pipers, Odisha Warriors, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, and Soorma Hockey Club. The 15-day league phase will run until 24th January with the final slated for 26th January. Each team will play the others twice with the top two facing off for the title. While 11 games will be played in Ranchi, two will be held at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.

