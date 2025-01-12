BCCI announces 15-member squad for T20I series against England

AMN

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England. The series will begin on 22 of this month in Kolkata.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side and Axar Patel has been named as the vice-captain. Mohammed Shami has returned to the Indian cricket team after more than a year. Other players in the 15-member squad include Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, and Dhruv Jurel.

England is also slated to play three ODIs, following the five T20Is. These three matches will be treated as India’s last-minute preparation before the Champions Trophy starts on February 19.

The selectors have only picked the T20 squad for now and the ODI squads for the three-match England series and Champions Trophy 2025 will be picked later. As per ICC rule, teams are required to submit their Champions Trophy 2025 squads by the 12th of January but the BCCI is reportedly set to ask for an extension.