Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

‘Don’t build in India’: US President Trump tells Apple CEO Tim Cook

May 16, 2025

WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has told Apple CEO Tim Cook that he does not want him “building in India” and that “India can take care of themselves”.

Trump made the comments during a business roundtable in Doha, Qatar, on his Mideast tour, first discussing Apple’s plans to build manufacturing plants for its iPhone there.

The US President said he had a “little problem” with Tim Cook. “I said to him, my friend, I am treating you very good. You are coming up with $500 billion, but now I hear you are building all over India. I don’t want you building in India. You can build in India, if you want to take care of India because India is one of the highest tariff nations in the world, so it is very hard to sell in India,” the US President said.

Also, President Trump has suggested that India has offered to drop tariffs on US goods to zero, something not immediately acknowledged by New Delhi.

“It’s very hard to sell into India and and they’ve offered us a deal with what basically they’re willing to literally charge us no tariff,” Trump said.

India is a close partner of the US and is part of the Quad, which is made up of the US, India, Japan and Australia, and is seen as a counterbalance to China’s expansion in the region. With AP inputs

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

US President Trump secures $243.5 billion in economic deals during Qatar visit

May 15, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India, Pakistan to Continue Confidence-Building Measures Along LoC: Army

May 15, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India Revokes Security Clearance of Turkish Firm Celebi, DIAL Ends Association at IGI Airport

May 15, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

पाकिस्तान से केवल आतंकवाद पर ही होगी बातचीत : विदेश मंत्री एस. जयशंकर

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

‘Don’t build in India’: US President Trump tells Apple CEO Tim Cook

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Khelo India Youth Games 2025 to conclude with colourful ceremony in Patna

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Ends; Maharashtra Tops with 158 Medals

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!