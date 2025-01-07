The Indian Awaaz

SPORTS

ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City score dramatic winner to overcome late East Bengal charge

Jan 7, 2025

In the Indian Super League Football, Mumbai City FC registered a 3-2 victory over East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata last night. Mumbai City FC struck first blood when Lallianzuala Chhangte found the back of the net in the 39th minute. Four minutes later, Nikolaos Karelis doubled the advantage for Mumbai. East Bengal, however, refused to back down and pulled one back in the 66th minute through an own goal by Sahil Panwar. The home team further levelled the score in the 83rd minute through David Lalhlansanga. However, in the 87th minute, Nikolaos Karelis rose to the occasion once again, scoring his second goal of the night and securing three points for Mumbai City FC.

