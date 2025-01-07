Squash: Anahat Singh clinches U-17 Girl’s Singles title at British Junior Open

AMN

In Squash, India’s Anahat Singh has clinched the Under 17 Girl’s Singles title at the British Junior Open in Birmingham, England. The 16-year-old top-seed Indian defeated Malika El Karaksy of Egypt, 3-2 in the summit clash last evening. Anahat came from behind twice to secure the win with scores of 4-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-5, and 11-3. The victory marks Anahat’s third British Junior Open title, following her triumphs in the Under-11 category in 2019 and the Under-15 category in 2023.

Earlier in the tournament, Anahat defeated Egypt’s Ruqayya Salem 3-1 in the semi-finals after a dominant 3-NIL win over another Egyptian, Nadia Tamer, in the quarter-finals.

Anahat had won nine PSA Challenger titles last year, more than any other woman in the world.