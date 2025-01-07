The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

HINDI SECTION

Squash: Anahat Singh clinches U-17 Girl’s Singles title at British Junior Open

Jan 7, 2025

AMN

In Squash, India’s Anahat Singh has clinched the Under 17 Girl’s Singles title at the British Junior Open in Birmingham, England. The 16-year-old top-seed Indian defeated Malika El Karaksy of Egypt, 3-2 in the summit clash last evening. Anahat came from behind twice to secure the win with scores of 4-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-5, and 11-3. The victory marks Anahat’s third British Junior Open title, following her triumphs in the Under-11 category in 2019 and the Under-15 category in 2023.

Earlier in the tournament, Anahat defeated Egypt’s Ruqayya Salem 3-1 in the semi-finals after a dominant 3-NIL win over another Egyptian, Nadia Tamer, in the quarter-finals.
Anahat had won nine PSA Challenger titles last year, more than any other woman in the world.

Related Post

HINDI SECTION

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने छात्रों को परीक्षा के तनाव से उबरने में मदद करने के लिए एग्जाम वॉरियर्स आर्ट फेस्टिवल की प्रशंसा की

Jan 7, 2025
HINDI SECTION

देश के भविष्य के निर्माण की जिम्मेदारी शिक्षकों के कंधों पर है: राजनाथ सिंह

Jan 7, 2025
HINDI SECTION

अमित शाह ने उत्तर प्रदेश में तीन नए आपराधिक कानूनों के कार्यान्वयन पर एक समीक्षा बैठक की अध्यक्षता की

Jan 7, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

Badminton: Treesa & Gayatri advances to Malaysia Open Round of 16

7 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

WTT Star Contender 2025 begins, Indian paddlers shine in men’s singles qualifiers

7 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City score dramatic winner to overcome late East Bengal charge

7 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

Squash: Anahat Singh clinches U-17 Girl’s Singles title at British Junior Open

7 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment