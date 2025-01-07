Indian U-18 Badminton team reaches IHF trophy final

AMN

In Badminton, the Indian Youth Under-18 Junior team has reached the final of the IHF Trophy-Asia Zone at the K.D. Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow. In a thrilling semi-final yesterday, India triumphed over Kazakhstan with a 31-27 victory. The Indian team played an attacking game from the start, putting constant pressure on their opponents to advance to the final. India’s goalkeeper, Naveen played a big role in the victory and was named Player of the Match.

India will now face Uzbekistan in the final today.

Meanwhile, the Indian Under-20 Junior Team lost their semi-final to Kazakhstan, 31-39.