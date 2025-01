Varun Tomar Wins National Shooting Championship Title in Men’s 10m Air Pistol

In 67th National Shooting Championship 2024, Varun Tomar from Indian Army has become the national shooting champion after winning the Men’s 10-meter Air Pistol finals at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi on Sunday. Varun’s teammate Pradhyumn Singh won Sliver, while Rajasthan’s Aakash Bhardwaj bagged Bronze medal.

Varun Tomar has also won the Men’s Junior 10-meter Air Pistol event, while Nikhil from Uttar Pradesh won Silver medal and Pradhyumn Singh won Bronze.

Moreover, in Men’s Youth 10-meter Air Pistol event, Chirag Sharma from Uttar Pradesh won Gold, teammate Dev Pratap won Silver and Mayank Choudhary of Rajasthan won Bronze.