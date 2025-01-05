ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC defeats Bengaluru FC by 2-1

In Indian Super League Football, Jamshedpur FC defeated Bengaluru FC, 2-1, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex last night. Bengaluru FC initially took the lead, with Alberto Noguera scoring in the 19th minute. However, Jordan Murray’s 84th minute equalizer, combined with Muhammad Uvais’s strike in the dying moments delivered Jamshedpur their fourth consecutive home win.

Earlier, FC Goa thumped Odisha FC, 4-2 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubhaneswar, last evening. For Goa, Brison Fernandes scored two goals and Udanta Singh and Amey Ranawade one each. Ahmed Jahouh and Jerry Mawihmingthanga netted the goals for Odisha.

Punjab FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, this evening. The match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 PM, IST. Punjab currently occupies the 8th place on the points table, with 18 points from 12 matches, while Kerala sits in 12th position, with 14 points from 14 games.