Greta Thunberg, others face deportation after Gaza aid yacht intercepted

Jun 10, 2025
AMN / WEB DESK

Twelve passengers, including climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, who were aboard a yacht bound for Gaza with humanitarian aid, have been brought to Ben Gurion Airport for deportation. The deportation process follows their interception at sea by Israeli forces. The Israel Foreign Ministry said, those who refuse to sign deportation documents and leave Israel will be brought before a judicial authority.

The group of activists, part of a mission organised by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, had set out on a journey to deliver critical aid to Gaza. Among those on board were citizens from Brazil, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and Turkey. French President Emmanuel Macron was among the leaders who spoke out strongly, urging Israel to release the detained activists swiftly.

