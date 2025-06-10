US-China trade talks resume in London amid tensions over rare earths

AMN

A new round of talks aimed at resolving the trade war between the US and China has started in London. U.S. President Donald Trump has put a positive spin on the talks, saying that the talks were going well.

The new round of negotiations follows a phone call between Donald Trump and China’s leader Xi Jinping last week. Washington and Beijing are trying to revive a temporary truce struck in Geneva last month that had briefly lowered trade tensions and calmed markets.

The key issues on the table include rare earth exports, which are crucial for the automotive and tech industries and US restrictions on semiconductors and student visas. China’s recent move to require licenses for the export of seven rare earth elements has raised global alarm, especially among automakers concerned about supply shortages. Washington has voiced frustration over these controls, warning of production disruptions.