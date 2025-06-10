Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US-China trade talks resume in London amid tensions over rare earths

Jun 10, 2025

AMN

A new round of talks aimed at resolving the trade war between the US and China has started in London. U.S. President Donald Trump has put a positive spin on the talks, saying that the talks were going well.

The new round of negotiations follows a phone call between Donald Trump and China’s leader Xi Jinping last week. Washington and Beijing are trying to revive a temporary truce struck in Geneva last month that had briefly lowered trade tensions and calmed markets.

The key issues on the table include rare earth exports, which are crucial for the automotive and tech industries and US restrictions on semiconductors and student visas. China’s recent move to require licenses for the export of seven rare earth elements has raised global alarm, especially among automakers concerned about supply shortages. Washington has voiced frustration over these controls, warning of production disruptions.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

At least 10 Killed in Shooting at Austrian High School

Jun 10, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka Vesak Day pardon sparks national controversy over unauthorized release, arrests, political backlash

Jun 10, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Greta Thunberg, others face deportation after Gaza aid yacht intercepted

Jun 10, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

At least 10 Killed in Shooting at Austrian High School

10 June 2025 9:37 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka Vesak Day pardon sparks national controversy over unauthorized release, arrests, political backlash

10 June 2025 9:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US-China trade talks resume in London amid tensions over rare earths

10 June 2025 9:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade June10: Sensex, Nifty settle flat; IT stocks rally; realty, PSBs drag

10 June 2025 6:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!