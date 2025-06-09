Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team Beats Belgium 3–2 in European Tour Opener

The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey team kicked off their tour of Europe with a fantastic win against Belgium today. The Indian side won the game 3-2 at the Hockey Centre of Excellence, Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium. Geeta Yadav, Lalthantluangi and Sonam scored for India. For Belgium, Marie Goenns and Louise van Hecke were the scorers.

India will take on Belgium in the second game of their European tour on June 10.

The Indian team has now reached Europe for the five-match tour after wrapping up the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina. India are set to play three matches against Belgium in Antwerp. They will then face Australia at Beerschot Tennis Hockey Padel Club, in Kontich, before wrapping up the tour with a match against the Netherlands at Hockey Club Kampong, in Utrecht.

These matches are also a key part of India’s preparation for the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2025, scheduled to take place in Santiago, Chile, in December 2025.