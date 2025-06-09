Coco Gauff Clinches First French Open Title, Defeats Sabalenka in Grand Slam Final

In Women’s Single at the French Open Tennis 2025, American tennis star Coco Gauff defeated world number one Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 in a thrilling final last night, clinching her maiden Roland Garros title and second Grand Slam crown.

With this victory, the 21-year-old became the first American woman to win the singles title in Paris since Serena Williams in 2015 and the youngest from the US to do so since Williams in 2002. Sabalenka, appearing in her third consecutive Grand Slam final but first on clay, started strong with aggressive net play and drop shots to lead 4-1 in the opening set.

Gauff’s triumph also marked the first time since the 2018 Australian Open that the top two women in the world rankings met in a Grand Slam final. Having previously lifted the 2023 US Open trophy, she now joins an elite club with Slam titles on both hard and clay courts. The victory marks world number two Gauff’s second Grand Slam title and her first major triumph on clay. Gauff also became the youngest player to win both the French Open and US Open women’s singles titles since Serena Williams achieved the feat in 2002.

wow.

this means so much to me truly….french open champion🥹

i worked so hard for this moment and for it to have happened is insane. thank you God ❤️ and thank you everyone. this means the world…. I ‘m still in shock honestly can’t find the words but all I can say for now is… pic.twitter.com/5rAaTrhk16 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) June 7, 2025

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will face one of his toughest challenges yet as he takes on World No 1 Jannik Sinner for the crown today. Alcaraz outlasted Lorenzo Musetti who had to retire with a leg injury in their semifinal clash, while Sinner whizzed past Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

It won’t be easy for Sinner to get past Alcaraz though with the Spaniard leading the Italian 7-4 in head to head contests. In their last four meetings, Alcaraz has won all four and will be aiming for his 5th major title, while Sinner looks for his 4th. After beating Djokovic on Friday, Sinner became the second Italian man to reach the final at Roland-Garros in the Open era, which began in 1968, after Adriano Panatta, the 1976 champion.

In Women’s doubles, No. 2-seeded Italian pair Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini will face Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina paired with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic for the title today. While Errani-Paolini dismissed Russian pair of Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider, Danilina -Krunic duo defeated the pair of Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Eri Hozumi of Japan, in the semifinals.