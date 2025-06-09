Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Swimming-Canadian teen McIntosh shatters 400 metres freestyle record

Jun 9, 2025

sports desk

Canadian swimming sensation Summer McIntosh has shattered the world record in the women’s 400-metre freestyle, clocking 3:54.18 at the Canadian Swimming Trials in Victoria, British Columbia. The 18-year-old’s blazing swim beat the previous record of 3:55.38, held by Australia’s Ariarne Titmus since the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

“I Knew Something Special Could Happen”
Speaking to public broadcaster CBC, McIntosh shared her excitement:
“Going into tonight, I knew my training had been really good over the past few months, and I thought I could do something special. I didn’t expect a 54.1, but I’m incredibly happy with it.”

A History-Maker at the Paris Olympics
McIntosh became the first Canadian to win three gold medals in a single Olympic Games at the Paris Olympics, where she dominated in the 400m individual medley, 200m butterfly, and 200m individual medley, also earning a silver in the 400m freestyle.

“I Felt Strong — That’s Never Happened Before”
Despite her past success, the feeling at the Canadian trials was different, McIntosh said:
“In the 400 freestyle, I usually struggle in the last 100 metres. But this time, I felt strong the whole way. That’s never happened before.”

Related Post

SPORTS

India’s Junior Women’s Hockey Team win 3‑2 over Belgium in thrilling Antwerp opener

Jun 9, 2025
SPORTS

Coco Gauff Clinches First French Open Title, Defeats Sabalenka in Grand Slam Final

Jun 9, 2025
SPORTS

Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team Beats Belgium 3–2 in European Tour Opener

Jun 9, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!