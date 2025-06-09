Swimming-Canadian teen McIntosh shatters 400 metres freestyle record

sports desk
Canadian swimming sensation Summer McIntosh has shattered the world record in the women’s 400-metre freestyle, clocking 3:54.18 at the Canadian Swimming Trials in Victoria, British Columbia. The 18-year-old’s blazing swim beat the previous record of 3:55.38, held by Australia’s Ariarne Titmus since the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.
“I Knew Something Special Could Happen”
Speaking to public broadcaster CBC, McIntosh shared her excitement:
“Going into tonight, I knew my training had been really good over the past few months, and I thought I could do something special. I didn’t expect a 54.1, but I’m incredibly happy with it.”
A History-Maker at the Paris Olympics
McIntosh became the first Canadian to win three gold medals in a single Olympic Games at the Paris Olympics, where she dominated in the 400m individual medley, 200m butterfly, and 200m individual medley, also earning a silver in the 400m freestyle.
“I Felt Strong — That’s Never Happened Before”
Despite her past success, the feeling at the Canadian trials was different, McIntosh said:
“In the 400 freestyle, I usually struggle in the last 100 metres. But this time, I felt strong the whole way. That’s never happened before.”