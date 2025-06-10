Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia Launches Massive Air Assault on Ukraine; 2 Dead, 13 Injured in Kyiv and Odesa

Jun 10, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

At least two people have been killed and 13 others injured after more than 300 Russian drones and missiles hit Kyiv and Odesa. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia launched 315 drones and seven missiles at Ukraine overnight.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that 284 drones and all seven missiles were intercepted. Regional governor Oleh Kiper said that residential buildings in the centre of Odesa were destroyed or damaged.

On the other hand, the Russian Defense Ministry said that its military carried out several long-range strikes on military-industrial targets in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. The ministry added that the targets included aircraft, missiles, armour, and shipbuilding industrial facilities in Kyiv. It is one of the largest air assaults by Russia since the start of the conflict.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

At least 10 Killed in Shooting at Austrian High School

Jun 10, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka Vesak Day pardon sparks national controversy over unauthorized release, arrests, political backlash

Jun 10, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US-China trade talks resume in London amid tensions over rare earths

Jun 10, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

At least 10 Killed in Shooting at Austrian High School

10 June 2025 9:37 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka Vesak Day pardon sparks national controversy over unauthorized release, arrests, political backlash

10 June 2025 9:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US-China trade talks resume in London amid tensions over rare earths

10 June 2025 9:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade June10: Sensex, Nifty settle flat; IT stocks rally; realty, PSBs drag

10 June 2025 6:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!