Israeli forces intercept Gaza-bound aid ship carrying Greta Thunberg

Israeli military forces intercepted a Gaza-bound aid vessel carrying climate activist Greta Thunberg and other prominent international activists on Monday, detaining the passengers and towing the ship to Israel. The vessel, named Madleen, was carrying Thunberg and other Freedom Flotilla activists who were detained by Israel’s military at sea.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition had organized the mission to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, where the population of 2.1 million people faces severe shortages after months of conflict and blockade. The ship was launched by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and initially planned to sail from Malta last month, but the group’s ship was damaged in a drone attack. The vessel eventually departed from the Italian port of Catania on June 1st.

Among the detained activists were Thunberg, Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham, and Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament. The Madleen crew is being detained by Israeli forces after their ship was stopped close to 160km from Gaza.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry stated that the vessel was being safely escorted to Israeli shores and that passengers would be returned to their home countries. The ministry emphasized that the maritime zone off Gaza’s coast remains closed to unauthorized vessels under what it describes as a legal naval blockade consistent with international law. Israeli officials maintained that humanitarian aid continues to be delivered through established channels and distribution mechanisms.

The Israeli military released footage showing detained activists wearing orange life vests while military personnel distributed water and sandwiches to them. Thunberg was visible in the video, seated among the group of activists.

This incident represents the latest attempt by international activists to challenge Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza through symbolic aid deliveries. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition had argued that Israel lacks legal and moral authority to intercept vessels in international waters, asserting that Gaza’s population has the right to decide who enters their territory. DD