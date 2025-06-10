India, Norway Reinforce Marine Partnership at Monaco Conference

AMN

At the prestigious Monaco Marine Conference, India and Norway reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in the Blue Economy, marine spatial planning, and Arctic research. Union Minister for Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, met with Norwegian Minister for International Development Åsmund Grøver Aukrust, in a high-level bilateral engagement held on the sidelines of the event.

During their meeting, Norway expressed solidarity with India following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, with Minister Aukrust conveying heartfelt condolences and highlighting strong public support for India in Norway. He also shared that there is a growing desire among Norwegians to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the country.

The two ministers discussed ongoing and future collaborations under the Indo-Norwegian Integrated Ocean and Research Initiative, focusing on Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) and sustainable ocean governance. Dr. Singh noted that this bilateral partnership has already delivered concrete results, including pilot MSP projects in Puducherry and Lakshadweep, which address critical issues such as coastal erosion, fisheries, tourism, biodiversity, and marine conservation.

Addressing the Monaco Marine Conference, Dr. Singh reiterated India’s long-term commitment to building a resilient Blue Economy, highlighting how Prime Minister Modi has emphasized this vision in consecutive Independence Day speeches. He stressed that India sees the oceans not only as economic resources but also as ecological assets to be managed sustainably.

A key achievement showcased during the event was the launch of the SAHAV portal—a GIS-based decision support system aimed at enhancing data-driven marine governance. Recognized as a Digital Public Good, SAHAV is a major step forward in leveraging technology for ocean health and sustainable use.

India’s growing cooperation with Norway, a global leader in marine innovation and ocean sustainability, reflects the country’s broader maritime vision—combining economic growth with environmental responsibility. As both nations push forward with shared goals, their partnership is set to play a crucial role in shaping a cleaner, safer, and more prosperous marine future.