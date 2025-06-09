Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Israeli military confirms death of senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar

Jun 9, 2025

AMN

The Israeli military has announced that it has located and identified the body of senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar in a tunnel beneath the European Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. According to the IDF, Sinwar was killed in an airstrike on the 13th of last month, which the Hamas-run civil defence agency said killed 28 people and injured dozens. Mohammed Sinwar was the younger brother of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was also killed by the Israeli military in southern Gaza in October. IDF claimed that DNA testing was used to confirm his identity, though Hamas has not publicly acknowledged his death.

The IDF also reported that the body of Mohammad Sabaneh, commander of Hamas’s Rafah Brigade, was found alongside Sinwar’s in the same tunnel complex.A

