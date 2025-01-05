Cricket: Australia Clinches Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1, Qualifies for ICC World Test Championship

In Test Cricket, Australia defeated India by six wickets in the fifth and final Test match in Sydney and clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 3-1. Australia successfully chased down the target of 162 runs on Day 3 today. Travis Head with 34 runs and the debutant, Beau Webster with 39 runs, remained unbeaten. While for India, Prasidh Krishna took 3 wickets.

With this victory, Australia has also qualified for the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-2025. They will face South Africa in the final, which is to be held in June this year.

The pitch in Sydney was a bowler’s paradise throughout the match, with challenging conditions that made batting extremely difficult. On the morning of Day 3, India resumed their second innings at their overnight score of 141 for 6. However, they could only add 16 more runs to their total before being bowled out for 157 runs. Australia took 7.5 overs this morning to end India’s second innings in 39.5 overs, with Scott Boland claiming 6 wickets. He bagged a match haul of ten wickets and was adjudged the Player of the Match. Jasprit Bumrah was declared Player of the Series.

Earlier in the first innings, India scored 185 runs and bowled out Australia for 181 runs, registering a 4-run first-innings lead.