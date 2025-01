In Indian Super League (ISL) Football, North East United FC and Mohammedan SC played out a goalless draw in Guwahati last night. Both sides struggled to convert chances. North East United dominated most of the game but could not manage a single shot on target.

Today, Odisha FC will face FC Goa at 5 PM on their home ground at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. While in the second clash, Jamshedpur FC will lock horns with Bengaluru FC at JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur at 7:30 PM.