In Indian Super League Football, FC Goa thumped Odisha FC 4-2 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubhaneswar on Saturday evening. For Goa, Brison Fernandes scored two goals and Udanta Singh and Amey Ranawade one each. Ahmed Jahouh and Jerry Mawihmingthanga netted the goals for Odisha. The match between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC is underway at JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

