BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade May 16: Sensex Falls 200 Points, Nifty Slips; Mid and Small Caps Shine

May 16, 2025

After hitting day’s low of 82,146.95, the Sensex closed at 82,330.59, down by 200.15 points or 0.24 per cent. The Nifty50 closed at 25,019.80 levels, down by 42.30 points or 0.17 per cent. 

The benchmark domestic equity indices today ended with modest losses, snapping their two-day rising streak, dragged by the IT sector and mixed global cues. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, slipped 200 points, or 0.24 percent to close at 82,331. The National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 dipped 42 points, or 0.17 percent to settle at 25,020.

The broader market indices at the BSE outperformed the benchmark indices. The Mid-Cap index gained over 0.8 per cent, and the Small-Cap index climbed over 1.1 per cent.

In the Sensex pack, 17 out of 30 companies edged up. Among the top gainers, Eternal advanced almost 1.4 percent, Hindustan Unilever rose 1.1 percent, and Asian Paints increased almost one percent. On the downside, Bharti Airtel dipped 2.8 percent, HCL Tech dropped over 2.1 percent and SBI Bank slipped over 1.9 percent.

In sectoral indices at the BSE, 14 out of 21 sectors ended in positive territory. Among the top gainers, Industrials jumped 1.8 percent, Realty advanced over 1.7 percent, and Capital Goods gained more than 1.6 percent. In the top laggards, Teck fell almost 1.3 percent, Focused IT lost over 0.8 percent, and IT slid 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the overall market breadth at the BSE was positive as shares of 2,607 companies advanced, 1,380 declined, and shares of 139 companies remained unchanged. At the National Stock Exchange, 57 companies hit their 52-week high, while 8 companies hit their 52-week low.

