India remains fastest-growing economy at precarious moment for world: UN

India remains the fastest-growing large economy, according to the United Nations (UN). As per the UN’s World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) mid-year report, the Indian economy is expected to grow by 6.3 per cent this fiscal year, even as the global economy faces a “precarious moment.”

Ingo Pitterle, a senior UN economist, said the growth is driven by strong private consumption and public investment. The report projects India’s growth to rise slightly to 6.4 per cent next year. In contrast, global growth is forecast at just 2.4 per cent in 2025, with trade tensions and policy uncertainty weakening the outlook.

The report also noted positive trends in inflation and employment. Inflation is expected to ease from 4.9 per cent in 2024 to 4.3 per cent in 2025, remaining within the central bank’s target range.