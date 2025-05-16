Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India remains fastest-growing economy at precarious moment for world: UN

May 16, 2025
India remains fastest-growing economy at precarious moment for world: UN

India remains the fastest-growing large economy, according to the United Nations (UN). As per the UN’s World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) mid-year report, the Indian economy is expected to grow by 6.3 per cent this fiscal year, even as the global economy faces a “precarious moment.”

 Ingo Pitterle, a senior UN economist, said the growth is driven by strong private consumption and public investment. The report projects India’s growth to rise slightly to 6.4 per cent next year. In contrast, global growth is forecast at just 2.4 per cent in 2025, with trade tensions and policy uncertainty weakening the outlook.

 The report also noted positive trends in inflation and employment. Inflation is expected to ease from 4.9 per cent in 2024 to 4.3 per cent in 2025, remaining within the central bank’s target range.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

FINAL TRADE May 15: Nifty Tops 25,000 as Sensex Gains 1,200 Points; Rupee Slips

May 16, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India, EU Launch Rs 391 Crore Projects to Tackle Marine Plastic and Develop Waste-to-Hydrogen Technology

May 15, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asian markets show a mixed trend

May 15, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi govt to constitute Welfare board to safeguard interests of business community

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Neither Zelensky nor Putin to attend the Istanbul Talks

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tarique Rahman: From London exile to people’s choice for Bangladesh’s next PM?

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

London High Court rejects Nirav Modi’s fresh bail plea in ₹13,000 crore PNB fraud case

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!