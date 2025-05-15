Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

FINAL TRADE May 15: Nifty Tops 25,000 as Sensex Gains 1,200 Points; Rupee Slips

May 16, 2025

The benchmark domestic equity indices Wednesday staged a sharp trend reversal, ending with gains of around one and half percent with Nifty reclaiming the 25,000 mark for the first time since October 2024. The broader market indices at the BSE also ended higher. The Mid-Cap index gained over 0.6 per cent, and the Small-Cap index climbed over 0.9 per cent.

The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, surged 1,200 points, or 1.48 percent to close at 82,531. The National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 jumped 395 points, or 1.6 percent to settle at 25,062.

In the forex market, the rupee today depreciated by 28 paise to close at 85 rupees and 55 paise against the US dollar.

In the Indian Bullion Market, 24 Karat Gold was trading at 92,610 rupees per 10 grams, while Silver 999 Fine was trading at 95,430 rupees per kilogram a short while ago.

Brent Crude was trading at 64 dollars and 10 cents per barrel. WTI Crude was trading at 61 dollars and 12 cents per barrel when reports last came in.

