इंडियन आवाज़     20 Oct 2023 07:30:28      انڈین آواز

Uttar Pradesh Govt Increases Retirement Age for Doctors

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN /Lucknow

In a bid to address shortage of doctors in hospitals, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved an extension of the retirement age for government doctors.

The decision, finalized during a cabinet meeting recently raised the retirement age from 62 to 65. However, the official statement mentioned that this age limit does not apply to senior medical officers occupying administrative positions. The statement released by the government clarified that senior medical officers, including those holding positions such as director general (level seven), director (level six), and additional director/chief superintendent/superintendent/chief city health officer (level 5), will continue to retire at the age of 62 years upon reaching the superannuation age. Notably, medical officers of joint director grade (level four) who serve in various administrative roles will no longer hold these administrative positions after turning 62. However, they can continue working as doctors within hospitals until they reach age 65. Furthermore, the cabinet decision included a provision that allowed doctors within levels one to four to apply for voluntary retirement if they were unwilling to continue serving in a medical capacity until age 65 after reaching 62. An official from the health department revealed that out of the 19,000 sanctioned posts within the Provincial Medical and Health Services cadre in the state, only 12,000 positions are currently occupied, shedding light on the reason behind this move.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

یو این چیف اور اداروں کی غزہ کے ہسپتال پر ہلاکت خیز حملے کی مذمت UN

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش  نے کہا کہ وہ غزہ ...

UN: پاکستان میں مزید 15 لاکھ افراد کے بے روزگار ہونے کا امکان

کووڈ۔19 وبا، 2022 کے سیلاب اور حالیہ اقتصادی بحران کے باعث پاکس ...

اسرائیل اور فلسطین کے حماس کے درمیان جنگ کا گیارہواں دن

اسرائیل اور فلسطین کے حماس کے درمیان جنگ کا آج گیارہواں دن ہے ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

PM Modi reviews progress of Gaganyaan Mission

Calls upon scientists to aim for Indian Space Station by 2035 and sending astronauts to Moon by 2040 Ad ...

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

@Powered By: Logicsart