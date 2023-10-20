Uttar Pradesh Govt Increases Retirement Age for Doctors

AMN /Lucknow

In a bid to address shortage of doctors in hospitals, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved an extension of the retirement age for government doctors.

The decision, finalized during a cabinet meeting recently raised the retirement age from 62 to 65. However, the official statement mentioned that this age limit does not apply to senior medical officers occupying administrative positions. The statement released by the government clarified that senior medical officers, including those holding positions such as director general (level seven), director (level six), and additional director/chief superintendent/superintendent/chief city health officer (level 5), will continue to retire at the age of 62 years upon reaching the superannuation age. Notably, medical officers of joint director grade (level four) who serve in various administrative roles will no longer hold these administrative positions after turning 62. However, they can continue working as doctors within hospitals until they reach age 65. Furthermore, the cabinet decision included a provision that allowed doctors within levels one to four to apply for voluntary retirement if they were unwilling to continue serving in a medical capacity until age 65 after reaching 62. An official from the health department revealed that out of the 19,000 sanctioned posts within the Provincial Medical and Health Services cadre in the state, only 12,000 positions are currently occupied, shedding light on the reason behind this move.