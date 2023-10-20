US President Biden declares support for Ukraine and Israel says it is“ vital for America’s security”

AMN / WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden has declared support for Ukraine and Israel in the middle of two unpredictable and fierce wars. In a rare Oval Office address on Thursday, he said, it is “vital for America’s national security” for Israel and Ukraine to succeed in their wars. He said, the US and its allies through innovative projects like the India-Middle East- Europe Economic Corridor are working to connect the Middle East countries to a better future. His address comes on his just concluded trip to Israel, Biden asked Congress for financial aid to the country that has been hit by a terrorist attack by Hamas.

Biden’s speech reflected the deepening U.S. involvement in two unpredictable foreign conflicts as he prepared to ask for financial assistance for both countries. He is expected to ask for 105 billion US Dollars from US Congress, including 60 billion US Dollars for Ukraine, much of which would replenish U.S. weapons stockpiles provided earlier. There’s also 14 billion US Dollars for Israel, 10 billion US Dollars for humanitarian efforts, 14 billion US Dollars for managing the U.S.-Mexico border and fighting fentanyl trafficking and 7 billion US Dollars for the Indo-Pacific region, which includes Taiwan. He argued that this was an investment for the United States’ future as a global leader.