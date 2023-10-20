ICC World Cup: India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets

AMN

India thrashed Bangladesh by seven wickets at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India chased down the target of 257 runs set by Bangladesh in just 41.3 overs.

For India, Virat Kohli scored unbeaten 103 runs in 97 balls while Shubman Gill made 53 runs in 55 balls. Skipper Rohit Sharma made 48 runs in 40 balls setting the tone for India’s chase. Earlier, opting to bat first, Bangladesh scored 256 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in stipulated 50 overs. For Bangladesh, Litton Das was the top scorer with 66 runs