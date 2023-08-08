US lawmakers to join Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort

AMN / WEB DESK

A bipartisan US Congressional delegation is planning to visit India to participate in the Independence Day celebrations. They will attend the Red Fort address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15. The Congressional delegation will be led by Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna and Congressman Michael Waltz, who are co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans.

The visiting delegation is scheduled to meet people from across different sectors including business, tech, government, and Bollywood. Other members of the bipartisan group are Congressmen Deborah Ross, Kat Cammack, Shri Thanedar, and Jasmine Crockett along with Rich McCormick and Ed Case. On his visit to India, Mr Khanna said that as co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, we are proud to lead a bipartisan delegation to India.

He said they will be in India to discuss how to strengthen economic and defense ties between our two counties, the oldest and largest democracies.

Earlier this year, Khanna and Waltz hosted a historic US-India Summit on the Hill featuring panels and remarks from government leaders, experts, and Indian-American leaders from across the country.