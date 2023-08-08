ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in alleged land scam case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren in the alleged land scam case. The central probe agency has asked the Chief Minister to appear before its Ranchi office on 14th August.



Earlier, the ED had summoned the Chief Minister in November 2022. The agency had questioned Mr Soren for more than 10 long hours in connection with the illegal mining case on November 18, 2022. Meanwhile, suspended IAS officer and former Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi Chhavi Ranjan including many businessmen have been arrested and sent to jail by ED in this case.