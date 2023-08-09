इंडियन आवाज़     09 Aug 2023 01:25:57      انڈین آواز
Pakistan: Woman gives birth to six babies in Hyderabad, only one survives

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

A woman in Pakistan’s Hyderabad gave birth to six premature babies on Tuesday, of whom just one had survived, Dawn news reported.

A view of the Khidmat Khalq Foundation hospital, Hyderabad - Photo/File

According to the paper thr woman, Rekha, gave birth to three girls and as many boys at a hospital run by the Khidmat-i-Khalq Foundation — the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s charity wing.

Dr Tariq Feroz Memon of the hospital said Rekha, a resident of Umerkot, gave birth to the babies prematurely in the 21st week of her pregnancy at 3am. The infants had low birth weight — which the World Health Organisation defines as less than 5.5 pounds — he added.

The doctor said babies who survive are usually born after 37-38 weeks of pregnancy, adding that five of Rekha’s children had died.

One of them had intrauterine fetal demise — the clinical term for stillbirth — while the other four were gasping and died in a span of two to three hours, he said.

“Just one baby girl has survived who is in critical condition,” he added.

