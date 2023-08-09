इंडियन आवाज़     09 Aug 2023 02:57:02      انڈین آواز
India’s Anju, who married to Pakistani boy, gets one year visa extension

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian woman, Anju — now Fatima — who made headlines in India and Pakistan for travelling to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and marrying an Upper Dir man Nasrullah, was granted a one-year extension to her visa by the Pakistani authorities on Tuesday, reports Pak media.

Anju, 35, crossed the borders for love and married her Pakistani friend Nasrullah after converting to Islam from Hinduism. The couple had tied the knot in a local court of a district and sessions judge last month.

The Indian girl arrived in Pakistan via Wagah border on July 22, and Nasrullah received her in Rawalpindi. She had a valid visa to stay here for up to a month.

In a statement, Nasrullah confirmed that the interior ministry has extended her visa for a period of one year. Earlier, her visa was extended for two months, he added.

Nasrullah also said that they have provided all relevant documents to the interior ministry, adding that all the Pakistani departments and institutions were cooperating with them.

Anju received gifts for embracing Islam

Last month, Anju received a piece of land and other gifts as a token of appreciation for embracing Islam.

The gifts, including Rs50,000 and 10 marla housing land, were presented to Anju — who now goes by the name of Fatima after converting to Islam — by Mohsin Khan Abbasi, the chief executive officer of a real estate company based in KP.

