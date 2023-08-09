CPI Supports Struggle for Restoring Old Pension Scheme

AMN

The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India issued the following statement today (on August 9, 2023) extending support to the struggle of central and state government employees for getting the defined and guaranteed Old Pension Scheme:

The National Secretariat of CPI opposes the Contributory Pension Scheme — NPS — for the government employees brought in by the then BJP government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Supreme Court has given its verdict on several occasions that pension is a property under the Constitution of India and is the right of the government employees. The Vajpayee government in 2003 under the direction of World Bank and IMF has replaced the defined and guaranteed Old Pension Scheme with the contributory NPS.

The Party, right from the day Vajpayee government announced its decision has been opposing NPS. Even though many non-BJP state governments have withdrawn NPS, the BJP and its governments both at the Centre and states are continuing with the NPS. CPI congratulates the leadership of the Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme for the decision to fight back against the anti-labour policy of the BJP government and to continue the struggle till NPS is scrapped and OPS restored back.

CPI extends its support and solidarity to the central and state government employees and wishes its rally to be held on August 10, 2023 at Ramleela Maidan a grand success.