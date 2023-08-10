Smriti Irani objects to Rahul Gandhi’s gesture in Lok Sabha

Nirendra Dev / NEW DELHI

The BJP’s women members in Lok Sabha said Rahul Gesture’s gesture showed “disrespect to women”.

”I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members . Such undignified conduct was never seen”, said Smriti Irani

BJP women members led by minister Shobha Karandlaje immediately launched a formal complaint with the Speaker and said such an act had never happened in Parliament before.

“What behaviour is this?” Irani told journalists after the session had adjourned. “It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to women MPs in Parliament.”

The alleged incident was not picked up on camera. According to some people who said they witnessed the incident, Gandhi dropped a few files as he was leaving the Lok Sabha, prompting some BJP MPs to laugh at him.

“You need to remember what was told to the British – Quit India. Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. Merit now finds place in India…” – Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi : says, “They killed India in Manipur. Not just Manipur but they killed India. Their politics has not killed Manipur, but it has killed India in Manipur. They have murdered India in Manipur.”

“A few days back, I went to Manipur. Our Prime Minister didn’t go, not even to this day, because for him Manipur is not India,” he said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, “Bharat ek awaaz hai, Bharat hamari janta ki awaaz hai, dil ki awaaz hai. Uss awaaz ki hatya aapne Manipur mein ki. Iska matlab Bharat Mata ki hatya aapne Manipur mein ki…You killed India by killing the people of Manipur. You are a traitor, you are not a patriot.”

Smriti Irani also said, “You are not India, for India is not corrupt. India believes in merit not in dynasty & today of all the days people like you need to remember what was told to the British – Quit India. Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. Merit now finds place in India…”



Irani also said, “…It was mentioned in the House today that he (Rahul Gandhi) undertook a Yatra and gave assurance that they will reinstate Article 370 if it is up to them…I would like to tell the person who has run away from the House that neither will Article 370 be reinstated in the country nor will those who threaten Kashmiri Pandits with “Ralib Galib Chalib” be spared.”