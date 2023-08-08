इंडियन आवाज़     08 Aug 2023 08:47:22      انڈین آواز
Parliament approves Bill to simplify birth and death registration and making it digital

Staff Reporter

Parliament has approved the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Rajya Sabha passed the bill yesterday while Lok Sabha had cleared it on 1st of this month.

Replying to discussion on the bill, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said, the bill has been brought to simplify the birth and death registration and it will be completely digital. He said the data received will help in making social schemes for the benefit of the people.

Mr. Rai said it will be a very important document for different works like getting driving licence and admission into educational institutions. The Minister said, according to the bill, the Birth and Death certificates can be received within seven days.

The Bill seeks to amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, of 1969 which provides for the regulation and registration of births and deaths. The Act provides for the appointment of a Registrar-General, India who may issue directions for registration of births and deaths. 

The Bill adds that the Registrar General will maintain a national database of registered births and deaths.

Sulata Deo of BJD, Seema Dwivedi of BJP, Subhas Chandra Bose Pilli and Vijaysai Reddy of YSRCP, and M Thambidurai of AIADMK participated in the discussion. 

