US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visits Durga Puja pandal in Delhi’s CR Park

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visited the Durga Puja pandal in Delhi’s CR Park. He was given a traditional welcome at the pandal with aarti and tilak on the forehead. In a social media post, the ambassador shared glimpses of his visit to the pandal in CR Park.

At the pandal, Garcetti performed aarti and performed dhunuchi naach with people. He watched children perform on stage and even clicked pictures with people at the pandal. During his pandal visit, Garcetti also tried jhal muri, biryani, puri and fish as well as sweets. While sharing the video of his visit on social media, Eric wished everyone on the occasion of Durga Puja. He said, he had an incredible time pandal hopping in CR Park in Delhi, participating in the cultural festivities and of course, tasting some amazing food.