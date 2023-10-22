इंडियन आवाज़     22 Oct 2023 02:27:18      انڈین آواز

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visits Durga Puja pandal in Delhi’s CR Park

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visited the Durga Puja pandal in Delhi’s CR Park. He was given a traditional welcome at the pandal with aarti and tilak on the forehead. In a social media post, the ambassador shared glimpses of his visit to the pandal in CR Park.

At the pandal, Garcetti performed aarti and performed dhunuchi naach with people. He watched children perform on stage and even clicked pictures with people at the pandal. During his pandal visit, Garcetti also tried jhal muri, biryani, puri and fish as well as sweets. While sharing the video of his visit on social media, Eric wished everyone on the occasion of Durga Puja. He said, he had an incredible time pandal hopping in CR Park in Delhi, participating in the cultural festivities and of course, tasting some amazing food. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اسرائیل-حماس جنگ شروع ہونے کے بعد سے انسانی ہمدردی کا امدادی سامان لے کر کچھ ٹرک غزہ میں داخل ہوئے

اسرائیل- حماس جنگ شروع ہونے کے بعد سے پہلی مرتبہ امدادی سامان ...

بحرانوں کے دوران اقوام متحدہ کی امدادی سرگرمیاں

عندلیب اختردنیا میں بعض انتہائی خطرناک جگہوں پر لوگوں کی بہت ...

دہشتگردی اور اجتماعی سزا دونوں کا کوئی جواز نہیں بنتا: گوتیرش

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے کہا ہے کہ غز ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia clinched their second consecutive win in the World Cup as they defeate ...

ISRO launches test flight of the Gaganyaan mission at Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO launched test flight of the Gaganyaan mission on Saturday at Sriharikota. As the Indian ...

@Powered By: Logicsart