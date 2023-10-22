India never witnessed war on issues over which Israel & Hamas fighting: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

AMN / WEB DESK

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat today said that India has never witnessed war on issues over which Israel and Hamas are fighting. While addressing an event in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, he said, India has never witnessed a war on issues over which Israel and Hamas are fighting because we have a culture that respects all faiths and sections. That is Hinduism. Everywhere else, there is a war going on. You must have heard of the war in Ukraine and the Hamas-Israel war. In our country, there have never been wars on such issues, we have never had such a fight, we do not fight with anyone on such issues, Bhagwat said.



Hamas launched a horrific terror attack on Israel on October 7 which resulted in over 1400 deaths and over 3000 injuries. In response, Israel launched a strong counter-offensive attacking several Hamas terror units in the Gaza Strip. At least 4,385 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza. Meanwhile, the war has entered its 16th day on Sunday.