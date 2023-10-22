India’s humanitarian aid for Palestine reaches Egypt

6th flight under Operation Ajay to evacuate Indian Nationals left from Tel Aviv in Israel

AMN /

India’s humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine has reached Egypt. Indian Ambassador in Egypt Ajit V Gupte handed over the relief material to Egyptian Red Crescent for onward transmission to Palestine. The 6th flight under Operation Ajay today left from Tel Aviv in Israel. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar informed about it in a social media post. Operation Ajay has been launched by India to facilitate the return of those Indian nationals who wish to return home following the brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants from Gaza.