Prez Murmu, VP Dhankhar and PM Modi greet people on Durga Puja

AMN / DESK

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people across the country on the occasion of Durga Puja. In a social media post, President Murmu said the festival of Durga Puja symbolizes the victory of truth over falsehood and justice over injustice. She added that this festival inspires us to promote respect for women power and brings happiness and prosperity in everyone’s life.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also extended his greeting on the auspicious festival of Durga Puja. In a social media post, Mr Dhankhar said this festival reminds us of the indomitable spirit of Maa Durga and the eternal victory of good over evil. He added that may Maa Durga bless all with good health, happiness, and prosperity.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said may Maa Durga bless everyone with good health and a happy life.