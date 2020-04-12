UP govt sends 17 foreigners behind bars for violating passport, visa rules

AMN

Uttar Pradesh, government has sent 17 foreign nationals behind bars after being found guilty of violating passport and visa rules. These include 10 nationals of Indonesia and 7 of Thailand. Bahraich police had arrested 21 persons including these 17 foreigners on 31st march and they were in quarantine.

As soon as the quarantine was over, all 21 persons who were related to tablighi jamat were produced before the magistrate, out of which 17 foreign depositors were sent to jail on charges of violation of visa and passport rules.

DG Prisons Anand Kumar told that All these foreign nationals were quarantined earlier due to the risk of coronavirus infection, where their corona test report has come negative and still in jail they are kept in quarantine barracks and after 14 days will be shifted to normal Barack.