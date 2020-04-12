Food Bank to help poor introduced in Manipur

AMN

In Manipur, a new initiative titled ‘Food Bank’ has introduced by Imphal East District Administration to provide immediate aid in the form of free food to the poor and needy who are facing scarcity of essential commodities due to the long statewide lockdown in view of the threat of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Distribution of food items, hand sanitisers and face masks has already started to Drug Rehabilitation Centres and people living with HIV located in Imphal East District. On the other hand, many donors from various sections of society have responded positively to the initiative.

The District Administration also informed that donation of essential food items, sanitation and medical aid related items will be accepted for further distribution. Officials, who will be managing the ‘Food Bank’ have announced to public and they will distribute the items after proper verification of the beneficiaries.