Snow clearance work on NH 301 almost completed in Ladakh

AMN
In Ladakh, the snow clearance work on NH 301 has been almost completed and only 2 km work is pending. CEC, LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan made the statement after visiting Penzilla along with Mr. Punchok Tashi Executive Councillor for Tourism, RD and Zanskar Affair and Aga Syeed Abass Rizvi Executive Councillor PWD to inspect the snow clearance work by Mechanical Division Kargil.
The road is cleared upto 158 kilometers from Kargil side at Penzila top near Statso langtso and within days the road will be connected with Zanskar Side.