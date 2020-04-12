COVID-19 caseS to be studied independently with new line of treatment in Pune now

AMN



In Pune every COVID-19 case will now be studied independently and a new line of treatment will be adopted for treating the patients. AIR Correspondent reports, the decision regarding independent studies of Corona cases in Pune was taken after a discussion with the Central Health Team, who visited Pune.

It has been found that COVID-19 patients, who died in Pune also had other serious health conditions. Hence a different line of treatment will be adopted for saving the lives of such patients. Every single case will be studied and an integrated report will be sent to Central Health Team. An d line of treatment will be decided accordingly.

The Central Team also expressed concern over the number of deaths of COVID-19 patients in Sassoon Hospital in Pune. Chief Technical Advisor on COVID-19 for the state, Doctor Subhash Salunkhe has said that the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients in Sassoon is higher, since the patients who arrive here already have other serious health conditions.