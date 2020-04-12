J&K: Pakistani army violates ceasefire along LoC in Qasba & Kirni sectors of Poonch

AMN
Pak army again violated ceasefire along LoC in Qasba & Kirni sectors of district Poonch today. PRO defence said that at about 1340 hours, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & intense shelling with Mortars along LoC in Qasba & Kirni sectors of district Poonch.
The Indian troops gaurding the fence are retaliating befittingly, said the PRO. The exchange of fire continued when reports last came in. The PRO added that there are no reports of loss of any life and demage to any property from our side yet.