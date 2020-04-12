19 corona positive patients cured in Bihar so far

AMN
In Bihar, 19 patients of Coronavirus positive patients have so far been cured. The recovery rate of a patient in the state is 30 per cent that is more than the national average which is 10 per cent. 64 positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported from 11 districts. 44 active patients are undergoing treatment in special COVID hospitals throughout the state.
15 teams of NDRF have been deployed in seven sensitive districts including Siwan, Begusarai and Nawada to sanitise Coronavirus affected areas.