Labour Department preparing database of people stranded in A&N Islands

The Labour Department is preparing a database of migrant workers stranded in A&N Islands.
To reach and help out these migrant workers all the members of panchayat samiti’s and Zilla Parishad’s are requested to send their details like name, address, place, nearby police station and panchayat’s name over WhatsApp till tomorrow evening.
The respective State Governments of these migrant workers are ready to provide them financial support in view of COVID-19 outbreak and for this purpose the database is essentially required.