Latest News

3,76,976 people recovered from coronavirus
643 patients recovered in India so far
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to 1,02,774 worldwide
Spain records 17-day low in daily Covid 19 deaths
COVID 19: No community transmission in India yet
USA: Coronavirus pandemic claims 18,763 lives
UK:Coronavirus vaccine could be ready in September,says scientist
Apple and Google phones to reveal if you’ve been near someone who has coronavirus
Over 2,000 deaths in 24 hours in US
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Apr 2020 12:44:32      انڈین آواز
Ad

Coronavirus Helmet Changes Police Image in Chennai

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Syed Ali Mujtaba / Chennai

The Chennai police have come up with the novel idea and they are wearing coronavirus helmet and patrolling the streets asking the aimlessly roaming commuters to get back home and stay indoors as they come out corona will come in.

The credit to create this coronavirus helmet goes to B Gowtham, 27 year old Chennai-based engineer-turned-artist and founder of an art organisation called Art Kingdom.

Gowtham’s coronavirus helmet is currently going viral across the country and he is praised for using some unusual and creative methods to get Indians to stop stepping out from their houses to slow down the escalating coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The immensely popular coronavirus helmet is worn by the police in Chennai while stopping unsuspecting vehicles and pedestrians roaming on the streets.

The coronavirus helmet design is of a shell of thick spikes that latch onto human cell receptors and is a symbolic message that the person wearing it is actually the coronavirus.

The coronavirus helmet is recycled from old newspapers and broken helmet, with red angry spikes jutting out that mimics the structure of the coronavirus.

Despite the lockdown situation many commuters on bikes are seen roaming on the street, some not even wearing masks. The policeman wearing the helmet does a great job of warning the people ‘If you come out, I will come in’ as they feel the fear of the corona virus. They run away seeing the police man wearing coronavirus helmet.

At a time when news of police brutality has hone viral across the country the coronavirus helmet acts as symbol to change the narrative against the police force.

The coronavirus helmet tries to upload the impression that the police is playing a major role in sensitizing people about the dangers of corona virus and are not demons.

In a bit to help out the city police in spreading awareness about coronavirus Gowtham says if there is more demand from other places and even interest in funding the same, he will be happy to supply more such helmets.

Interestingly, the coronavirus helmet is the second artwork of Gowtham. The first being the placard with message “If you come out, I will come in,” that he placed at police barricades on the streets of Chennai.

Gowtham is planning to do something similar about the benefits of social distancing as he wants other creative forms like art and music to connect with people and sensitizing them about the pandemic.

At a time when the lockdown is getting extend and the Corona curve is getting critical in the country, such experimentation is essential to build the morale of those who are in the forefront of the fight against the corona virus and also of those who are living in fear of the pandemic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

Syed Ali Mujtaba / Chennai Tamil actor turned politician Kamal Hassan has written a long letter to the Prim ...

Ad

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!