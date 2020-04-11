Kerala is almost flattening curve of COVID-19 infection with few positive cases

AMN

Kerela flattening its curve of Covid 19 infection with few positive cases being reported and more people getting recovered in the last few days. Kerala reported the first case of COVID-19 in the country on Jan 30th after three person who returned from Wuhan tested positive.

After 102 days Kerala, to a greater extend had managed to contain the spread of the disease which is creating catastrophic situation across the globe.A total of 364 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Kerala till total today.Presently 238 patients are under treatment in the State.124 people had recovered from infection so far and two succumbed to the disease.

The number of people under observation had also decreased to 129000 in the State.Through aggressive testing, contact tracing, effective communication,strict surveillance, use of technology, larger intervention from Government, local bodies, self help groups and public at large had helped Kerala to take hold of the situation.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the caution and will not be eased at any level, instead the efforts will be strengthened more, as the spread of the virus cannot be ruled out yet.The State is aggressively preparing adequate treatment facility, , exclusive COVID-19 health centres, PPE kits, ventilators, isolation beds are being arranged in all possible areas, even in house boats of Alapuzha. The lockdown guidelines are further strengthened in the worst hit Kasargode district.