Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Kerala fishermen prepare for sailing as 52-day trawling ban ends

Jul 31, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

As the 52-day trawling ban is coming to an end on Thursday night, the fishing community in Kerala is in full swing with preparations for sailing.

It is a pleasant climate after rainy days, and the fishermen expect a good catch when they resume their work after the annual trawling ban on the Kerala coast.  The mechanised fishing activities, including trawling, were banned for 52 days to protect marine resources during the fish breeding season.  On Thursday midnight, the sea bridges of Kerala will be opened for fishermen.  Hundreds of fishing boats are waiting at the fishing harbours at Kollam, Kochi, Kozhikode and nearby areas.  The workers are busy with storing sufficient ice, cooking items, fuel, drinking water, etc.  Most of the workers from other states, who temporarily went home, have now come back.  The entire coastal belt is now active and expecting nets full of fish.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 2,200 crore in Varanasi on August 2

Aug 1, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar SIR: EC to publish draft electoral roll

Jul 31, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Successful conduct of Amarnath Yatra, testament of normalcy says J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Jul 31, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Cabinet approves ₹11,169-crore rail multitracking projects across six states

1 August 2025 12:42 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
CAMPUS HEALTH

At AIIMS Deoghar, President Murmu emphasizes inclusive healthcare

1 August 2025 12:40 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

ECI finalises electoral college list for Vice Presidential election

1 August 2025 12:38 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 2,200 crore in Varanasi on August 2

1 August 2025 12:37 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!