Kerala fishermen prepare for sailing as 52-day trawling ban ends

AMN/ WEB DESK

As the 52-day trawling ban is coming to an end on Thursday night, the fishing community in Kerala is in full swing with preparations for sailing.

It is a pleasant climate after rainy days, and the fishermen expect a good catch when they resume their work after the annual trawling ban on the Kerala coast. The mechanised fishing activities, including trawling, were banned for 52 days to protect marine resources during the fish breeding season. On Thursday midnight, the sea bridges of Kerala will be opened for fishermen. Hundreds of fishing boats are waiting at the fishing harbours at Kollam, Kochi, Kozhikode and nearby areas. The workers are busy with storing sufficient ice, cooking items, fuel, drinking water, etc. Most of the workers from other states, who temporarily went home, have now come back. The entire coastal belt is now active and expecting nets full of fish.