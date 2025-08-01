PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 2,200 crore in Varanasi on August 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to gift a major developmental boost to his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, by inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 2,200 crore on August 2. The initiatives span across infrastructure, education, healthcare, tourism, cultural preservation, urban development, and rural welfare, aiming at holistic urban transformation and improved quality of life for residents.

The Prime Minister will address the public and unveil key infrastructure projects including the widening and strengthening of the Varanasi–Bhadohi road, Chhitauni–Shool Tankeshwar road, and the inauguration of a railway overbridge at Hardattpur to decongest the Mohan Sarai–Adalpura Road. He will also lay the foundation for road development projects across Dalmandi, Lahartara-Kotwa, Gangapur, and Babatpur, along with two new railway overbridges at Level Crossing 22C and Khalispur Yard.

To enhance the region’s electricity infrastructure, PM Modi will launch the Smart Distribution Project and underground electrification works worth over Rs 880 crore.

In a significant boost to tourism and cultural heritage, PM Modi will inaugurate redevelopment works at eight riverfront kuccha ghats, Kalika Dham, Rangildas Kutiya pond and ghat, and Durgakund. He will also lay the foundation stone for the restoration of Kardameshwar Mahadev Temple, redevelopment of Munshi Premchand’s ancestral home in Lamahi, development of Karkhiyaon – the birthplace of several freedom fighters – and the upgradation of museums and city facility centres in Sarnath, Rishi Mandvi, and Ramnagar zones.

In line with environmental sustainability, the Prime Minister will launch the development of an urban Miyawaki forest at Kanchanpur and the beautification of Shaheed Udyan and 21 additional parks. Water purification and maintenance works will also be initiated at various historical kunds, including Ramkund and Mandakini.

To bolster rural water access, PM Modi will inaugurate 47 rural drinking water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

As part of his commitment to strengthening education, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the upgradation of 53 schools within the municipal limits and lay the foundation stone for several educational infrastructure projects, including a new district library and rejuvenation of government high schools.

In the health sector, PM Modi will inaugurate state-of-the-art facilities at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, including robotic surgery and CT scan installations. He will also lay the foundation for a new Homoeopathic College and Hospital, and open an Animal Birth Control Centre and Dog Care Facility.

For sports and law enforcement, a new synthetic hockey turf will be inaugurated at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium, while a 300-capacity Multipurpose Hall at PAC Ramnagar and Quick Response Team (QRT) Barracks will be unveiled.

In a major announcement for farmers, the Prime Minister will release the 20th instalment of PM-KISAN, transferring over Rs 20,500 crore to more than 9.7 crore farmers across India. This will take the cumulative disbursement under the scheme to over Rs 3.90 lakh crore.

To engage the youth and promote local talent, PM Modi will launch the registration portal for the upcoming Kashi Sansad Pratiyogita, covering competitions in sketching, painting, photography, sports, knowledge, and employment-related activities.

The event will also witness the distribution of over 7,400 assistive aids to Divyangjan and elderly beneficiaries, further reinforcing the government’s commitment to inclusivity and social welfare. DD